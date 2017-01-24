Wednesday, January 25, 2017
    Pompeo confirmed as CIA boss, Tillerson nomination advances

    WASHINGTON, D.C.: The US Senate on Monday (Tuesday in Manila) confirmed Mike Pompeo as CIA director and advanced the nomination of Rex Tillerson to be secretary of state, taking key steps toward filling President Donald Trump’s cabinet. Pompeo, a Republican congressman on the House Intelligence Committee, becomes only the third member of Trump’s cabinet to take his post, as the president’s Republican Party has pushed hard to speed up confirmation of his nominees. Secretary of Defense James Mattis and Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly were sworn in Friday (Saturday in Manila), Inauguration Day.

    AFP

