Pompeo in Pyongyang, detainees on agenda

PYONGYANG: America’s top diplomat Mike Pompeo held meetings with senior North Korean officials in Pyongyang on Wednesday, with speculation swirling around the fate of three US detainees ahead of a planned US-North Korea summit.

Pompeo was dispatched on an unannounced visit—his second in weeks, but first as secretary of state—to advance preparations for Donald Trump’s unprecedented meeting with Kim Jong Un over North Korea’s nuclear arsenal.

He told reporters that he hoped to agree a date and venue for the summit—even though Trump said they had already been chosen.

Pompeo’s visit came with rumors flying over three US citizens being held in the North, fuelled by South Korea where the President’s office said they expected the men to be freed.

The trio are a significant domestic political issue in the US and Trump hinted last week of imminent news after sources said they had been relocated.

In previous cases, detainees have been set free into the care of high-profile US visitors, but there was no immediate indication they would be released after Pompeo held talks with Kim Yong Chul, director of the North’s United Front department.

The rapid detente on the Korean peninsula triggered by the Winter Olympics is a marked contrast from last year, when Kim and Trump traded personal insults and threats of war over the North’s nuclear and ballistic missile programs.

“We think relationships are building with North Korea,” Trump said in televised comments from the White House. “We will see how it all works out. Maybe it won’t. But it can be a great thing for North Korea, South Korea and the entire world.”

AFP