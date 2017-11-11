Pony baseball, softball tilts attract 80 teams

No less than 80 teams representing 30 schools and communities within Metro Manila and the provinces will compete in the 23rd Season of the PONY-Metro Schools League Baseball & Softball Tournaments, which starts tomorrow at the Sto. Niño grounds in Marikina City.

For the second year in-a-row, the HMR & LORO Sports are supporting this School and Community based competitions that will see youth teams carrying the colors of Ateneo de Manila, La Salle Greenhills, International School, Manila, PAREF Southridge School, La Salle College-Antipolo, Marist College, De La Salle-Lipa, Manila Japanese Baseball, PAREF Woodrose School, Miriam College, and St. Pedro Poveda College play in the Mustang (9-10) division of the Pony Baseball and softball programs.

Also taking part, according to newly-installed Piny Baseball International director Rodolfo “Boy” Tingzon Jr., are PAREF Rosehill School, College of the Holy Spirit, St. Paul’s College Pasig, Assumption High School Antipolo, Strikers Softball Club, Mavericks Softball Club, Rizal High School, Quezon City High School, University of Sto. Tomas, National University and teams from Antipolo, Muntinlupa, Tanauan, Marikina, Cavite, Cainta, Pasig & Guagua, Pampanga and Quezon Cities.

Tingzon thanked Ms. Sharlene Carman-Powell, HMR Marketing Head and her whole Family for again supporting the tournaments especially since the sponsorship allowed the participation of several more baseball and softball teams from underprivileged communities.

Tingzon also acknowledged Ms. Carman-Powell’s also pledged, as part of their future business plans, to source low priced baseball and softball equipment to help enable teams with limited budget afford the needed equipment and will absolutely accelerate the development of the sport in the county.