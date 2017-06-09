Tommy Hilfiger

Tommy Hilfiger continues its Tommy Jeans line, lauching Tommy Jeans 3.0, a Hilfiger Denim. Blending iconic 90’s heritage styles and exciting current pop culture influences, the collection plays with washed out pastels in signature shades of red, white and blue, embracing street culture-inspired designs. The women’s line includes cropped t-shirts and tops, pastel denim jackets and jean shorts, while the men’s feature Americana-inspired denim essentials.

Tommy Hilfiger, exclusively distributed by Stores Specialists, Inc., is sold at locations such as Central Square BGC and Rustan’s Shangri-La among others.