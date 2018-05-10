Pop star Chris Brown named in sex assault lawsuit

LOS ANGELES: A Los Angeles woman filed a lawsuit on Wednesday (Thursday in Manila) against Chris Brown and a fellow rapper, alleging she was repeatedly raped and sexually assaulted at Brown’s home during a drug- and alcohol-fueled party last year.

The woman, identified only as Jane Doe, said she was lured to the singer’s house following a concert at a nightclub on February 23, 2017 and was raped several times by Lowell Grissom, who performs under the name Young Lo.

She also alleges that another unidentified woman at the party assaulted her, forcing her into performing oral sex.

“Our client, Jane Doe, has been severely traumatized by what she was forced to suffer,” Gloria Allred, one of three lawyers representing the woman, said in a statement.

According to the lawsuit, following a concert at 1 Oak club in West Hollywood, the plaintiff and her roommate went to an after party where they met Grissom and Brown and had their phones confiscated.

The suit says that the plaintiff later ended up at Brown’s home as she was told by Grissom she could retrieve her cell phone at that location, where the party was continuing.

“Our client alleges … she was forced to go to Brown’s home because she perceived that she would only be able to retrieve her phone there,” Allred said.

The lawsuit said that the 29-year-old rapper provided alcohol and drugs, including cocaine, ecstasy and marijuana, at his home.

He also gave each female guest a clear capsule filled with white powder and instructed them to take it to have a “good time,” the suit alleges, adding that the plaintiff refused to take the drug.

AFP