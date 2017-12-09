Pope assigns Dipolog bishop to oversee Iligan diocese

Pope Francis has appointed Dipolog bishop to supervise the diocese of Iligan until a new bishop is elected, following the death of Iligan Bishop Elenito Galido.

Bishop Severo Caermare, 48, will serve as the apostolic administrator of the diocese of Iligan until a new bishop is named by the Pope.

Bishop Galido died on Tuesday, December 5, due to cirrhosis of the liver. He served the diocese of Iligan for 11 years, since he was appointed as its bishop in 2006.

He also served as the chairman of the Commission on Culture of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines.

Caermare was named Dipolog bishop in 2014. He was ordained in 1996 and has been a priest for 21 years. He holds a Master’s degree in Theology and Pastoral Ministry. ASHLEY ERIKA JOSE