VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis on Wednesday condemned a suspected chemical attack in Syria that left more than 70 dead in a rebel-held town as an “unacceptable massacre”

“We watch horrified as the latest events in Syria unfold,” Francis said at his midweek public audience in St Peter’s square.

“I completely deplore the unacceptable massacre that took place in Idlib province yesterday, where dozens of defenseless people, including many children, were killed.” AFP

AFP/CC