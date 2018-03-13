Pope Francis names new bishop in Negros Occidental

POPE Francis has appointed Monsingor Louie Galbines on Monday as the new bishop of Kabankalan, Negros Occidental, according to the Catholic Bishops Conference of the Philippines (CBCP).

In a post on its website, the CBCP said Galbines would replace Bishop Patricio Buzon who was transferred to the diocese of Bacolod in 2016 after serving Kabankalan for 13 years.

Galbines, 51, who was born in Sagay City on November 18, 1966, completed his philosophical and theological studies at the University of Santo Tomas in Manila.

He was ordained a priest for the diocese of Bacolod on April 29, 1995.

He also served as deputy dean and spiritual director at the Sacred Heart Seminary in Bacolod City and chancellor and secretary of the diocesan Curia of Bacolod from 1994 to 1996.

Three years upon his ordination, Galbines continued his education at the Pontifical University of Saint Thomas Aquinas in Rome where he obtained a licentiate and a doctorate in sacred theology in 2001.

On his return to Bacolod, Galbines held other positions, including the president of the diocesan Commission for the Clergy, as well as parish vicar of Saint Sebastian parish from 2007-2012.

In 2012, Galbines became rector of the Sacred Heart Seminary. Galbines will be the third Kabankalan bishop after serving as the vicar general of the Diocese of Bacolod. ASHLEY JOSE