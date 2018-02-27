Pope Francis names new Bishop in Surigao del Sur

POPE Francis has named Fr. Raul Dael of Cagayan de Oro as the new Bishop of Tandag in Surigao del Sur.

Dael will replace Bishop Nereo Odchimar, who is retiring after reaching the retirement age of 75.

Bishop Odchimar served the diocese for almost 17 years and was a former president of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) from 2009-2011.

Prior to Dael’s appointment to Surigao del Sur, he was serving as the Vicar for the Clergy of the Archdiocese of Cagayan de Oro.

He was born on October 10, 1966, upon completing his Philosophy course at Xavier University in Cagayan de Oro City. He studied Theology at St. John Vianney Seminary of Theology in the same city.

At 27, Dael was ordained a priest for the archdiocese in 1993 and began his ministry as Parochial Vicar of the Metropolitan Cathedral.

In 1995, Dael was reassigned as Parochial Administrator of St Peter, the Apostle parish in Sugbongcon in Misamis Oriental.

In 2000, Dael obtained a Licentiate in Theology at the Loyola School of Theology of the Ateneo de Manila University and served as professor and director of spiritual and pastoral formation at St. John Vianney Seminary of Theology.

From 2003 to 2009, Dael studied spirituality at the Pontifical Gregorian University in Rome.

On his return to the Philippines after his Rome studies, Dael became a professor of Pastoral Theology in the same seminary.

Dael will be the third bishop of Tandag, Surigao del Sur. His episcopal ordination has yet to be set.

In the meantime, Bishop Odchimar will continue as the bishop of the diocese in an interim capacity. ASHLEY JOSE