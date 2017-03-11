Pope to head to Colombia September 6-11

VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis will travel to Colombia in September, the Vatican said Friday (Saturday in Manila), after the pontiff closely followed peace negotiations between the government and FARC rebels.The September 6 to 11 trip will include stops in the capital Bogota as well as Villavicencio, Medellin and Cartagena, the Church said, adding that a fuller itinerary for the trip will be published shortly. The visit is at “the invitation of the President of the Republic and the Colombian bishops”, a Vatican statement said. President Juan Manuel Santos, who won the Nobel Peace Prize last year for his work toward a peace accord, said during a news conference Friday that the pope was coming as “a messenger of peace and reconciliation.” He added that the pope’s presence “will help Colombians to continue uniting for a more just, more caring, fairer country, and one at peace.”

