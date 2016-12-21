Pope lets jailed leaks priest out in time for Christmas

VATICAN CITY: A Spanish priest jailed by the Vatican for leaking secret files to journalists was released from prison early on Tuesday on the orders of Pope Francis. Spanish monsignor Lucio Vallejo Balda was jailed for 18 months in July after the controversial Vatileaks II trial of himself, his assistant, two investigative Italian journalists and a PR consultant.The case centred on the documents used by the journalists for books exposing waste and financial mismanagement at the top of Church.The journalists and assistant were acquitted, PR expert Francesca Chaouqui, who was accused of orchestrating the leaks from a financial reform commission, was given a suspended sentence.

AFP