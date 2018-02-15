Pope names new Jaro archbishop

POPE Francis has appointed Bishop Jose Romeo Lazo of San Jose de Antique as the new Archbishop of Jaro.

Lazo replaced Archbishop Angel Lagdameo who resigned from the archdiocese he headed since 2000. He was also president of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) in 2009.

The Pope named Lagdameo Apostolic Administrator “sede vacante” of the archdiocese, in the meantime, until Bishop Lazo takes canonical possession.

Bishop Lazo will be the 13th archbishop of one of the largest archdioceses in the country where 80 percent of its population are Catholics.

Archbishop-elect Lazo was born on Jan 23, 1949 in San Jose Buenavista, Antique and was ordained a priest on April 1, 1975.

He was appointed bishop of Kalibo on November 15, 2003 by Pope John Paul II and was later appointed bishop of San Jose de Antique by Pope Benedict XVI.

He is also the second archbishop to be appointed in 2018 after Monsingor Abel Apigo of Mati in Davao Oriental.

Archbishop-elect Lazo will oversee the archdiocese, which also covers the civil province of Iloilo and province of Guimaras.

Lazo will also serve as metropolitan bishop of the suffragan dioceses within the ecclesiastical province of Jaro, which covers the dioceses of Bacolod, San Jose de Antique, San Carlos and Kabankalan. ASHLEY JOSE