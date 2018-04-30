Pope receives victims of Chilean pedophile priest

VATICAN CITY: Three victims of a Chilean pedophile priest have held private meetings with Pope Francis, as the Vatican tries to quell a sex abuse scandal that has rocked the Roman Catholic Church in Chile. The men, all victims of the pedophile priest Fernando Karadima, were in Vatican City at the personal invitation of the pope, who in April admitted “grave mistakes” in his handling of the abuse controversy in Chile. Juan Carlos Cruz said his meeting with Francis on Sunday, which lasted more than two hours, was wide-ranging and gave him “more hope for our Church, even though the task is enormous.” Cruz said on Twitter that he was moved because the pope listened to him “with great respect, affection and closeness, like a father.” The Vatican had said last week that Francis would seek to “ask for their forgiveness, share their hurt and the shame they have suffered” Jose Andres Murillo said he told Francis in his audience late Friday how important it was to understand that sexual abuse was “abuse of power”, and “the need to take responsibility… not just forgiveness.” The pope has faced flak in Chile over the handling of an alleged cover-up by Bishop Juan Barros of abuse by Karadima during the 1980s and 1990s.

AFP