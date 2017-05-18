Pope reminds Cup finals stars of duties to young

VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis on Tuesday received a group of footballers from Juventus and Lazio on the eve of their Italian Cup finals clash.

The 80-year-old pontiff, a keen player himself in his youth and a fan of Buenos Aires club San Lorenzo, told the players they had a “great responsibility towards youth.”

“Those who are seen as champions easily become role models,” he said before voicing his concern over football-related violence.

Serie A leaders Juventus go into Wednesday’s final looking to complete the first leg of a potential league, cup and Champions League treble this season.

AFP