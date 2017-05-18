Thursday, May 18, 2017
    • The Manila Times Online
    • The Manila Times Online
    You are at:»»»Pope reminds Cup finals stars of duties to young

    Pope reminds Cup finals stars of duties to young

    0
    By on Football Times

    VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis on Tuesday received a group of footballers from Juventus and Lazio on the eve of their Italian Cup finals clash.

    The 80-year-old pontiff, a keen player himself in his youth and a fan of Buenos Aires club San Lorenzo, told the players they had a “great responsibility towards youth.”

    Pope Francis posing with members and players of the Juventus and Lazio teams at the end of an audience with Juventus and Lazio players on the eve of the Tim Cup finals. AFP PHOTO

    “Those who are seen as champions easily become role models,” he said before voicing his concern over football-related violence.

    Serie A leaders Juventus go into Wednesday’s final looking to complete the first leg of a potential league, cup and Champions League treble this season.

    AFP

    Share.

    Please follow our commenting guidelines.

    Leave A Reply

    Please follow our commenting guidelines.