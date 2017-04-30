Pope says Vatican can intervene in Venezuela under ‘clear conditions’

ON BOARD THE PAPAL PLANE: Pope Francis on Saturday said the Vatican was ready to intervene as a mediator to try and end Venezuela’s deadly political crisis under “clear conditions.” “I believe that that must be done under conditions. Very clear conditions,” he said. “There was an intervention by the Holy See following strong pressure” by four former leaders of Spain, the Dominican Republic, Panama and Colombia, he said. “This did not work because the proposals were not accepted. They were diluted. It was a ‘yes, yes but no, no’,” he said. The pontiff said the four mediators were trying to relaunch the process, adding “they are looking for a venue” but the opposition was against the process.