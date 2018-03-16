POPI’s lucky 42

PRIME Orion Philippines Inc. (POPI), in a general information sheet (GIS), reported authorized capital stock of 7.5 billion common shares with a par value of P1 per share. Of the authorized, 4.896 billion common shares were subscribed, involving 969 stockholders.

Briefly, this is part of POPI’s ownership profile in an amended GIS posted on March 13, 2018 on the website of the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE).

Of POPI’s 969 stockholders, 954 Filipinos subscribed to 4.843 billion common shares, or 99 percent, and 15 foreigners of different nationalities subscribed to 53.062 million common shares, or 1 percent. They accounted for a total of 4.896 billion subscribed common shares.

The same GIS also showed POPI’s paid-up capital stock, with 954 Filipinos paying for 2.703 million common shares, or 99 percent, while foreigners fully paid for their 53.062 million subscribed common shares, out of their subscription to 4.843 billion common shares.

Thus, POPI’s paid-up common shares totaled 2.756 billion common shares, or P2.756 billion, which did not mean POPI’s 969 stockholders paid only P2.756 billion for their paid-up common shares.

In the same GIS, Prime Orion reported additional paid-in capital (APIC) of P829.904 million for total capitalization of P3.585 billion.

APIC represents the premium over par value that a stockholder pays for his holdings. In the case of POPI’s 969 stockholders, they paid an average of P1.301 per share for 2.756 billion POPI common shares. (Total capital of P3,585,479,987 divided by P2,755,576,371 at P1 par value = P1.30117)

Owned by Zobel de Ayala

Ayala Land Inc. (ALI) is POPI’s majority stockholder. As of Dec. 31, 2017, its subscribed 2.5 billion common shares were equivalent to 51.06 percent. Of its subscribed common shares, it fully paid 625 million common shares, which, at P1 par value would be equal to P625 million.

Payment made by ALI for its paid-up POPI common shares was computed based on par value and did not include premium.

PCD Nominee Corp. was also listed among POPI’s top stockholders. It held 1.684 billion common shares, or 34.4 percent for Filipinos and another block of 48.14 million common shares for foreigners. Both holdings were fully paid, according to the same GIS.

Lepanto Consolidated Mining Co. subscribed to 180 million POPI common shares, or 3.68 percent, and fully paid for 72.216 million POPI common shares. It should have been POPI’s second largest stockholder next to ALI but was overtaken by PCD Nominee, which acts only as record stockholder for beneficial stockholders.

Again, the payments made by Lepanto were computed at P1 par value.

By the way, ALI is the real estate holding company of the Ayala group, which is owned by the Zobel family.

POPI’s POR

One way to double check the ownership profile of a listed company is to examine its public ownership report (POR). As a listed company, ALI also complies with the market’s full disclosure rule by filing its POR, along with other disclosures.

As of Dec. 31, 2017, POPI listed ALI in its POR as one of two principal stockholders with the same number of POPI common shares attributed to it in the GIS. The other is Orion Land Inc., which was not included in POPI’s GIS.

As one of two principal stockholders, Orion owned 538.977 million POPI common shares, or 11.01 percent. Of its holdings, it directly owned 512.481 million POPI common shares.

The same POR credited the board with ownership of 58.566 million POPI common shares, or 1.2 percent, while other insiders, such as executive, owned 1.863 million POPI common shares, or 0.04 percent.

Minus all the POPI holdings of insiders, public stockholders held 1.796 billion POPI common shares, equivalent to 36.69 percent. The percentage would translate to at least three seats on POPI’s nine-person board.

Due Diligencer’s take

In an “initial statement of beneficial ownership,” ALI reported its acquisition of 2.5 billion POPI common shares on July 4, 2016.

The acquisition by ALI of 2.5 billion POPI common shares required the increase in POPI’s authorized capital stock to 7.5 billion common shares with the same par value of P1 per share, according to the amendments to POPI’s Articles of Incorporation posted on July 7 on the PSE website.

As early as February 2016, ALI disclosed its deal with POPI regarding its subscription to 2.5 billion POPI common shares, equivalent to 51.06 percent. It did not buy out any of POPI’s existing stockholders but subscribed to new common shares out of the increase in POPI’s authorized capital stock to 7.5 billion common shares.

At the acquisition price of P2.25 per POPI common share, ALI would have paid P5.625 billion but shelled out only

“25 percent of the subscription price (or P1,406,250,000) upon execution of the Deed of Subscription.”

POPI’s common shares’ closing price of P3.14 per common share on March 13, 2018 put ALI ahead by 89 centavos per share, which is equivalent to 39.555 percent of ALI’s acquisition cost of P2.25 per POPI common share.

As computed, ALI’s profit of P2.225 billion in subscribing to 2.5 billion POPI common shares was only in paper because it is not selling any of its holdings in POPI.

In an updated posting on the PSE website, POPI reported 4.923 billion outstanding common shares, including 26.63 million POPI common shares acquired at 80 percent discount to market price by 42 employees under the company’s employee stock ownership plan. Doesn’t it pay to be a POPI insider? Just asking.

