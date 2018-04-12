Popular celebrity in PNP list

Is it true that that a very popular celebrity is on the Philippine National Police’s list of personalities involved in drugs? PC is supposedly the reason why a couple of varsity athletes from a Metro Manila school were removed from their teams.

PC was reportedly the source of illegal substances the athletes used in a session with their famous supplier. Another varsity player who was with them, according to the story, felt so guilty over what they did that he came clean with a school official giving everyone’s names from the group.

The school official then reported PC’s activities to police authorities, who in turn were ready for an entrapment operation, but an equally popular male celebrity (EPC) with powerful connections intervened.

“Ibalato n’yo na ‘to sa akin,” EPC said to have pleaded.

And so, until PC is still at it—peddling illegal substance to victims, usually college athletes and some up and coming artists.

And yes, the authorities are keeping an eye on him so don’t wonder if one day soon, you’ll see in the news that PC has been arrested for drug related crimes.