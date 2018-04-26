Popular hospitals in the Philippines

IT’S not difficult to find the right hospital in the Philippines since there are good options to choose from. The country has both private and public healthcare institutions. Most of the government hospitals provide quality healthcare in the same way private hospitals do but the main difference between the public and private are the facilities and technologies offered. Some of the best doctors, however, are serving in the government hospitals. Also, most Filipinos would seek advice from these government hospitals because fees are not charged. Private hospitals are also located in key cities throughout the nation and there are also tertiary hospitals that have the latest in medical technologies.

The following are some popular hospitals in the country today.

St. Luke’s Medical Centers

St. Luke’s Medical Centers (in Global City and Quezon City) was chosen as one of the 20 best hospitals worldwide in 2014. It joined 18 other hospitals from Turkey, Thailand, Greece, Brazil, Jordan and Slovenia. It was also evaluated by the Diplomatic Council from The Hague, Netherlands composed of 5,000 personalities from various sectors.

In 2012, HealthExecNews chose St. Luke’s Medical Center as one of the Top 25 Most Beautiful Hospitals in the World.

Makati Medical Center

A tertiary hospital situated at the heart of the country’s main central business district, Makati Medical Center (MakatiMed) became the first and only Philippine hospital that was certified with the 4th edition Joint Commission International accreditation, which is considered as the gold standard in global health care. MakatiMed is also the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation’s benchbook of standards as a center of excellence and is accredited as a “Mother-Baby Friendly Hospital” under the Mother-Baby Friendly Hospital Initiative (MBFHI) program of the Department of Health (DoH), the United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef), and the World Health Organization (WHO).

Manila Doctors Hospital

Manila Doctors Hospital (MDH) is a multi-speciality medical center situated in Ermita, Manila. Founded in 1956 by a pool of 14 doctors, the hospital has transformed into a premiere private tertiary hospital that serves local and international clients. In 2016, the hospital officially opened the Norberto Ty Medical Tower (NTMT) II, which signaled its growth in terms of its practitioners who now practice their specializations. MDH has also developed its medical and support departments to be cited as one of the top five hospitals in Metro Manila. Recognized by international accreditors for providing quality and safe patient care, the hospital was also the first in the country to have acquired an ISO Certification. Manila Doctors Hospital was also acknowledged by the Accreditation Canada International in 2010 and 2016 and is now a reporting member of good standing of the United Nations Global Compact.

The Medical City

With 50 years of experience in hospital operation and administration, Medical City serves about 50,000 inpatients and 500,000 outpatients in a year. Besides it main hospital along Ortigas Avenue in Pasig City, it also has provincial hospitals in Clark, Iloilo, Laguna, and Pangasinan. It is supplemented by a network of more than 40 clinics scattered in Metro manila and select provinces. Medical City extends its ownership and operation globally through Guam Regional Medical City, the first and only private hospital in Guam. It also established ambulatory clinics in Gulf Cooperation Council countries.

Cardinal Santos Medical Center

Formerly known as St. Paul’s Hospital of Manila, the Cardinal Santos Medical Center (CSMC) was originally founded by the Maryknoll Sisters before the Second World War. However, it became one of the many structures in the country that were destroyed by heavy artillery during the war. In 1974, CSMC began its operation and was remained as the Cardinal Santos Memorial Hospital in honor of the first Filipino Cardinal in 1988. Under its new management team, CSMC earned its place as a leading hospital in the country that specializes in cardiology, neurosurgery, oncology, and rehabilitation medicine. CSMC is also recognized for its expertise in pediatrics, obstetrics and gynecology, pulmonary medicine, nephrology, urology, and minimally invasive surgery.

Asian Hospital and Medical Center

Founded in 2002, the Asian Hospital and Medical Center was the first hospital in the Philippines that was designed with a hotel-like ambience. Located in the Filinvest City in Alabang, Muntinlupa City, the hospital has 289 beds and a thousand medical staff who are trained to provide quality and compassionate patient care. In December 2011, Asian Hospital and Medical Center became the largest single hospital investment of Metro Pacific Investments Corporation (MPIC), the local unit of the First Pacific Group headed that operates eight hospitals across the country.