This popular TV celebrity just left his long-time management group for a new one. He says he decided to move on because he feels he’s been doing the same things over and over again when he has so much more to offer his fans. Why ever not, when popular TV celebrity (PTVC) is truly talented.

His transfer justified, PTVC says he believes his new management can do wonders for his career.

Here’s the rub. While his former management has been quiet all this time—choosing not to say anything about PTVC who turned his back on them after so many years—Showbuzz has stumbled upon this shocking detail: PTVC actually owes his former management a big amount of money running into the millions!

According to an unimpeachable source, besides unpaid commissions, PTVC repeatedly borrowed money from his former management over the years until his debt ballooned. How did it happen? Well, could it be true that PTVC kept running out of money because he is deep into online gambling and losing heavily? If so, then PTVC should know that changing management won’t help him out of that pit hole unless he curbs his addiction. And oh, neither will it wipe away his big time debt.