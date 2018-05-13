Porcelain painting workshop at Sunshine Place

From June to September this year, porcelain painting workshops under Mee Lee Casey—a Malaysian expat wife who has been teaching porcelain painting in UK, Hong Kong and Australia for more than 20 years—will be facilitated at the Sunshine Place, a senior recreation center.

Porcelain painting starts with transferring the image on the plate and painting on it with first coating with porcelain paint. At the end of the day, the image is fired in a kiln and meant to be worked on the next session. The same process is done until the desired output has been achieved.

Porcelain plates are perfect to be given as a gift or a personal home décor. They can also function as serving plates for cold food. Plates are useful for serving cold food.

Workshop schedule is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for the following batches: Batch 6: June 18, 20 and 23; Batch 7: June 26, 28 and 30; Batch 8: July 2, 4 and 7; Batch 9: July 17, 19 and 21; Batch 10: July 23, 25 and 28; Batch 11: July 31, August 2 and 4; Batch 12: August 27, 29 and September 1; Batch 13: September 4, 6 and 8; and Batch 14: September 10, 12 and 14.

For inquiries, call 856-4144 or send an email to seniorhubjupiter@gmail.com