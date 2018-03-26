Porn actress to talk about alleged Trump affair in TV interview

NEW YORK: Porn actress Stormy Daniels will on Sunday sit for a highly-anticipated interview that could shed new light on the affair she says she had with Donald Trump a decade before his election as president. Contrary to its usual practice, CBS has not released excerpts of the interview, which will air Sunday at 7 p.m. (2300 GMT) on the network’s flagship “60 Minutes” program. Daniels has previously spoken about the affair, including in a recent post on Twitter in which she said: “Technically I didn’t sleep with the POTUS 12 years ago. There was no sleeping (hehe) and he was just a goofy reality TV star.” Daniels was paid $130,000 by Trump’s personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, as part of a non-disclosure agreement that she signed shortly before the 2016 US presidential election, leading to allegations that the payment amounted to an illicit contribution to Trump’s campaign. Avenatti filed a lawsuit on behalf of Daniels —whose real name is Stephanie Clifford—earlier this month seeking to toss out the confidential settlement.

AFP