Porsche 911 Turbo S, Lamborghini Huracan Spyder win Robb Report USA 2017 Car of the Year

Robb Report recently revealed its 2017 Car of the Year, which resulted in a draw between two titans. The result was a surprise as the 13-car contest ended with a split decision for the first time in the event’s history, naming the Porsche 911 Turbo S and Lamborghini Huracan Spyder to share the prestigious title.

The compelling conclusion does not disappoint as the results stands as a true testament to the current state of high performance vehicles and their respective brands.

Robb Report Managing Director David Arnold said, “The quality from the manufacturers continues to improve every year. Having approximately 200 judges review these cars and end up with a dead heat shows how challenging the field is. This year’s record luxury sales also reflect the demand for this product segment.”

With the combination of performance and comfort, the Santa Agata’s raging bull truly deserves the recognition. Refusing to be tamed, the Lamborghini Huracan Spyder boasts of 610 horsepower and 540 Newton-meters of torque which reaches 0 to 100 kph in 3.4 seconds with its a 5.2-liter V10 engine and seven-speed dual clutch gearbox.

The intoxicating power and performance of the Porsche 911 Turbo S has also earned its place as a fitting winner. The 580-hp coupe carries a 3.8-liter twin turbo flat-6 engine mated with the marque’s renowned 7-speed Porsche Doppelkupplungsgetriebe (PDK) dual clutch transmission, which allows the all-wheel-drive vehicle to jump from zero to 100 kph in 2.9 seconds.

Finalists include other high performance sports cars such as the Audi R8 V10 Plus. The fastest SUV in the world, the Bentley Bentayga, is the only SUV that was included in the list.

The PGA Cars Group is the exclusive importer and distributor of Porsche, Lamborghini, Audi and Bentley cars in the Philippines with facilities located in Greenhills, Global City and Westgate Alabang.