Porsche, Audi, Lamborghini, Bentley shine at Auto Shanghai 2017

Premium international auto brands Porsche, Audi, Lamborghini, and Bentley all made significant introductions of their latest state of the art vehicles at the recent Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition (Auto Shanghai) 2017.

The showcases of the iconic marques all won the attention of show attendees at the biennial car spectacle in China, which occurs in alternating years with the Beijing Auto Show.

Porsche made a strong statement with its now-iconic Panamera badge. The Stuttgart, Germany-based supercar maker revealed three new versions of the potent four-door sports car. The Panamera Sport Turismo banners a new body that underscores an innovative connection between sports car and luxury saloon, elegant design and high versatility – a unique quality in the segment. Meanwhile, the Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Executive has 680 horsepower of system power on tap to cement its place as the new flagship model in the Gran Turismo model line. This Porsche is currently the most powerful hybrid saloon in the world with a flexible, best-of-both-worlds experience that varies from short range emission-free driving with electric drive to the driving dynamics of a high-performance sports car.

Ingolstadt, Germany-based Audi showed how far it has come in the domain of electric mobility via its e-tronSportback concept. Expected to be in full production by 2019, the four-door GranTurismo Audi e-tronSportback concept is powered by a robust 320 kW electric motor. This vehicle follows the sporty SUV version of the e-tronquattro (unveiled in 2015 at the Frankfurt Motor Show). The e-tron is the first electric car in its competitive field that is fit for everyday use, boasting a range of more 500 kilometers.

Appearing for the first time in Asia, the Lamborghini Huracan Performante holds the production car lap record (6:52.01) on the famous Nürburgring Nordschleife circuit in Germany. The very balanced car combines new lightweight technologies, active aerodynamics with aero vectoring and a new set-up of chassis, all-wheel-drive system and further improved V10 powertrain.

Three other Lamborghini models marked their arrival in the continent via Auto Shanghai. These are the four-wheel-drive, four-wheel-steering Aventador S), the naturally aspirated V10-powered Huracán RWD Coupé, and the convertible Huracán RWD Spyder.

Armed with a new-generation V12 (also naturally aspirated) the Aventador S has full access to a stout 740hp, which enables it to accelerate from a standstill to 100 kph in just 2.9 seconds, onward to a top speed of 350 kph. Its aforementioned four-wheel steering and drive systems give it enhanced lateral control, agility, and stability.

As with Audi, electric mobility was the theme at Shanghai for Crewe, England’s ultra-luxe carmaker Bentley, as it debuted its EXP 12 Speed 6e – an expression of its intention to create the world’s first true luxury electric sports car, and the “brand’s ambition to define the luxury segment,” according to a release. Even as it forges ahead into a more sustainable future, the company keeps an ear to the ground to “help shape its future luxury strategy,” as it also wants the EXP 12 Speed 6e to be a barometer of public opinion and taste.

Meanwhile, Bentley’s so-called personal commissioning division Mulliner presented highly exclusive versions bearing its hallowed badge. The Bentayga Mulliner and Mulsanne Hallmark Series by Mulliner are hand-made, extremely customized vehicles that seek to redefine the benchmark for automotive luxury. Available in silver and gold versions, only 50 models of the latter vehicle will be produced worldwide.

The flagship of the four-door Flying Spur range, the W12 S, also made its Asian debut in Shanghai. Notable about the model is that it is the first four-door Bentley to have a top speed breaching 200 mph (322kph),and offers a more sporting experience for owners looking for increased power, torque, and responsiveness.

“We are truly thrilled over what we’ve seen at Auto Shanghai,” said Porsche Philippines President Roberto Coyiuto III. “Taken collectively, the offerings of these prestigious brands have shown us the impressive technological leaps and bounds they have made and, more importantly, what we can expect in the near future. It’s good to know that the future of mobility is not only exciting from the standpoint of motorists and their passengers, but even when viewed with a focus on sustainability and smaller carbon footprint.”

For his part, Audi Philippines Head Benedicto Coyiuto said, “What we promise to our valued customers in the Philippines is that we will make these awesome new models available to them in the quickest possible time, while continuing to extend only the best after-sales support whichever brand they choose among our offerings.”

