Porsche begins 2018 with further growth

It’s been a successful start to the year: In the first quarter of 2018, Porsche AG delivered over 63,500 vehicles worldwide, equivalent to an increase of 6 percent compared with the previous year. This represents the most successful first quarter in the sports car manufacturer’s history.

The United States, Europe, and the company’s home market in Germany were the main drivers of growth, as well as the Panamera and 911 model lines. The US market recorded the largest overall growth, with deliveries increasing by 10 percent to around 14,000 vehicles. In terms of the specific models, the Panamera introduced in 2017 achieved the largest percentage growth with an increase of around 200 percent. The development of the hybrid segment has been especially positive: In Europe, more than 60 percent of the Panamera models handed over to customers during the first quarter were hybrid versions.

“We are delighted with our strong start. During 2018, we expect that we will stabilize at the high level achieved last year”, said Detlev von Platen, member of the Executive Board responsible for Sales and Marketing at Porsche AG.

“Exclusivity is more important for the Porsche brand than pure growth; with our global market share of 0.3 percent of the total market we are fulfilling this requirement. In addition to the development, production and sale of exclusive sports cars, Porsche is increasingly tackling the subjects of electrification, digitalisation and connectivity. In doing so, it is important to unite our traditional values with innovative technologies. This year, we will again be offering new products and services designed to excite our customers and fans all over the world,” he added.

Electric is the future

At the Geneva Motor Show, Porsche demonstrated what a purely electric future means to the brand with its Mission E Cross Turismo study. This “Cross-Utility Vehicle” represents a potential derivative of the series-production version of the Porsche Mission E due to be launched at the end of 2019. Demand for alternative drive technologies is already high among Porsche customers. “The success of our hybrid models shows that the application of values typical of the Porsche brand to this drive technology has been effective”, explained von Platen.

In the first quarter of 2018, China was again the largest individual market for Porsche. With more than 18,600 vehicles delivered, the Chinese market exceeded last year’s result by 3 percent. In Europe, more than 20,600 vehicles were handed over to customers, which corresponds to an increase of 8 percent. There has also been growth in Germany: With more than 7,700 vehicles delivered, Porsche recorded an increase of 8 percent in its home market.

Once again, the most successful model has been the Macan: More than 23,000 of these sporty SUVs have been delivered worldwide. The fascination with the 911 still lives on. At the beginning of the year, Porsche delivered more than 9,600 vehicles to customers, which represents an increase of 35 percent.

For more information, contact Porsche Philippines at 7270381 to 85 or visit any Porsche showroom in Alabang, Global City, Greenhills, and SM Seaside City Cebu.