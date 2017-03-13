Porsche debuts new estate model of the Panamera

Porsche has unveiled the Panamera Sport Turismo, a wagon model of the Panamera sedan that is modelled after its concept counterpart in 2012, and was premiered at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show.

Although the wheelbase, length and width remain unchanged, it is 5 centimeters higher than the standard Panamera sedan. Contributing to the height increase is the slightly raised roofline from the sedan, with larger rear doors, allowing for better head clearance and 510 liters of trunk space. The rear seats can be folded down to reveal 1,390 liters of trunk space. Unlike the sedan counterpart, the Sport Turismo adds a central rear seat, allowing for three passengers to sit at the back, as the car emphasizes more space and more comfort than the standard Panamera.

“For Porsche, the Panamera Sport Turismo is a step forward into a new segment, but retains all of those values and attributes that are characteristic of Porsche,” Porsche Style Director Michael Mauer said.

Loaded with technology

The Sport Turismo features the same technology found in its sedan sister, such as the digital Porsche Advanced Cockpit, Porsche Innodrive driver assistance system, Porsche Communication management, and adaptive cruise control. Aiding the car’s dynamics are the rear axle steering, dynamic chassis control, roll stabilization system and the introduction of Porsche Traction Management, which features an active four-wheel drive system with an electronically controlled multi-plate clutch, and a standard adaptive suspension.

The roof spoiler is extendable and is controlled by Porsche’s Active Aerodynamics system. It stays in its retracted position on normal driving, but it extends when it reaches 55 mph (88 kph). The angle is extended into three stages, with a maximum generated downforce of 50 kilograms on the rear axle. The rear spoiler can be adjusted to minimize wind noise when the panoramic roof is open.

Four engines will be available at launch, starting with the 330-hp Panamera 4 with a 3.0-liter turbocharged V6, the 440-hp Panamera 4S with 2.9-liter twin turbo V6, the E-Hybrid which combines the 4S’s motor with an 136-hp electric motor, and the 550-hp Turbo, which has a 4-liter twin turbo V8 which can propel it to 60 mph (96 kph) in 3.4 seconds.

The Sport Turismo will be available in the United States by the end of 2017, with prices start at $96,200 for the 4 Sport Turismo, $104,000 for the E-Hybrid, $109,200 for the 4S trim, and $154,000 for the Turbo Sport Turismo.