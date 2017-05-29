Porsche Driving Experience heads for Sepang

Porsche Asia Pacific has announced the commencement of the highly anticipated Porsche Driving Experience in Sepang, Malaysia, a unique program catering to drivers who want to take their skills to the next level, step-by-step.

Held at the critically acclaimed Sepang International Circuit, a motorsport F1 track situated conveniently near Kuala Lumpur International Airport, it is the ideal location for Porsche’s program both for customers and also enthusiasts.

Sepang, Malaysia was chosen for its well-known status as the hub for motor racing activities in the region, as well as the proximity to Kuala Lumpur city for recreational activities. The track itself is 5.543 kilometers long and is famous for its sweeping corners and wide straights.

Consisting of 7 different and unique courses, Warm-up, Precision, Performance, Master, Race Track Experience, Porsche World Roadshow, and Co-pilot, the main objective is to familiarize drivers how to control the dynamics of the car in different driving situations and with varying involvement of the vehicle’s electronic aid systems.

Working in small groups ensures individual attention and rapid progress in learning; there is also the possibility to progress towards race driver level training. In addition to the training content, every program ensures that the fun side of driving is not forgotten.

The Porsche Driving Experience will feature the full range of Porsche models, from the 718 series to the 911, Macan, Cayenne, and the recently launched Panamera. Some top-end models are also available, including the 911 Turbo S, Cayenne Turbo S and Panamera Turbo.

Martin Limpert, Managing Director of Porsche Asia Pacific, said, “This is a milestone which we at Porsche Asia Pacific have always envisioned for the region, and I am thrilled that it is finally coming to fruition. There are numerous Porsche enthusiasts in the Asia Pacific region, both owners and fans alike, who have asked for a way to experience the full potential of our cars without the need to travel to faraway places. They would now have easy and convenient access to drive some of the best sports cars in the world on one of the best racetracks in Asia with the guidance of our Porsche certified instructors. I warmly invite anybody interested to register straightaway, as there are limited slots available for this highly requested program.”

The Co-pilot course starts from SGD200, while participating in the Porsche World Roadshow starts from SGD500. At the levels equivalent to the popular Porsche Sport Driving School, the beginner Warm-up course starts from SGD2,000. Cars used in the courses can be the participants’ own vehicle or will be provided by Porsche Asia Pacific.

Interested parties can immediately register their interest for any of these courses at the official website: www.porsche.com/driving-experience-asia-pacific.

About Porsche Asia Pacific Pte Ltd

Porsche Asia Pacific Pte Ltd, a subsidiary of Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG, commenced operations on October 1, 2001 and currently oversees 13 countries from its headquarters in Singapore. Offering support to its importers and dealers in After Sales, Business Development, Marketing, Public Relations and Sales, Porsche Asia Pacific manages the following countries in the region: Brunei, Cambodia, French Polynesia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Mongolia, New Caledonia, the Philippines, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.

In February 2017, it was announced that Porsche AG will form a new subsidiary in Taiwan, Porsche Taiwan Ltd, by forming a joint-venture with its long-time business partner, Universal Motor Traders (UMT). Porsche Taiwan Ltd is expected to be inaugurated in 2018.

In 2016, the Porsche Asia Pacific region delivered 5,589 vehicles of its 911, Cayenne, Macan, Panamera, 718 Boxster, and 718 Cayman to its customers, setting another record year.