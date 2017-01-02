Porsche Festival 2016 Roadshow: A weekend like no other

Porsche Philippines successfully held the Porsche Festival 2016 Roadshow in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig, on December 17-18, 2016. Clients, enthusiasts, and fans of the Stuttgart-based sports car brand all gathered to celebrate a weekend devoted to everything Porsche. To everyone’s delight, the event offered guests the opportunity to ride and drive various Porsche vehicles, namely: 911 Turbo, 911 Carrera 4S, Panamera GTS, Cayenne GTS, Cayenne Diesel, Cayenne V6, Macan GTS, Macan, Cayman GTS, and the new 718 Boxster.

Through a dynamic driving exercise, brothers and professional race car drivers Georges and Louie Ramirez demonstrated the agility, surefootedness and safety of Porsche vehicles through the 911 Turbo, the Panamera GTS and the Cayman GTS. These vehicles were driven through a course that showcased the strengths of Porsche’s vaunted engineering prowess. The course, which was designed to be highly-technical, featured sections that were meant to display the acceleration, handling, braking, as well as the traction and stability control expertise of Porsches. Precision and speed was the name of the game here, and the Porsches delivered in spectacular fashion.

Apart from the driving exercises and test drives, an air-conditioned VIP tent was set-up where visitors can lounge, watch a variety of Porsche videos, have snacks, and purchase the latest Porsche lifestyle apparel and merchandise.

Porsche is known all over the world for sports cars that have astounding levels of performance, coupled with handling and braking chops that are unmatched in the industry. Precision, lightweight construction and unrivalled German engineering are all hallmarks of the most admired and most respected sports car brand in the world, and these were experienced and felt by all those who went to the Porsche Festival 2016 Roadshow. Undoubtedly, it was a weekend like no other.