Porsche is most attractive vehicle brand for US customers

Porsche has successfully defended its top position among US customers: That is the conclusive result of the 22nd “Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout [APEAL] Study” conducted by US market research institute JD Power.

For the 13th time in succession, the sports car manufacturer has finished at the top of the overall rankings, meaning Porsche remains the most attractive vehicle brand for drivers in the United States. The Porsche 911, Cayenne and Macan models also took the top positions in their categories. More than 69,000 new car owners took part in the survey, assessing 243 models from 33 manufacturers in 10 categories.

“The aim of our company’s actions is to have thrilled customers,” said Oliver Blume, president and chief executive officer of Porsche AG. “The results of the JD Power study give us renewed confidence that we are following the right path with our strategy. It is now clear that alongside the quality of the product, it is also the level of service and communication with our customers that resonates.”

For the third time in a row, the Macan took the top spot in the Compact Premium SUV segment in the APEAL vehicle rankings. The Cayenne, a sporty, off-road vehicle, also scores highly in the eyes of US customers, powering to first place in the Midsize Premium SUV field for the sixth time since 2011. In addition, the Porsche 911 accumulated the most points in its class and was distinguished with the “Highest Ranked Appeal” award in the Midsize Premium Sporty Car category.

Porsche drivers in the US had already voted the 911 and the Macan to first places in their categories in the Initial Quality Study last month. The superb results in both studies match the current positive developments in sales figures in the US, which represents Porsche’s second largest market.

In the year to date, the Stuttgart-based sports car manufacturer has delivered 27,000 vehicles to customers in the US, achieving an increase of 3.0 percent compared to the period from January to June 2016.

The APEAL study determines how attractive the vehicles are to the US market. Each year, new car owners whose vehicles are registered between November and February are surveyed 90 days after the delivery of their vehicle. In total, 77 characteristics are examined across ten categories. As well as driving dynamics and design, aspects such as day-to-day usability and comfort are considered.