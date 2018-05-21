Porsche kicks off 70th anniversary celebration with new Macan Sport

In anticipation for its 70-year anniversary celebration, Porsche Philippines is taking everyone for a sporty driving experience at the Porsche Center Philippines showroom. Clients and guests are given the opportunity to have a closer look at Porsche’s current model line-up and take them for a test drive.

Highlighted in the Porsche Festival is the new Macan Sport, an SUV that truly embodies the full heritage of Porsche. Characterized by five doors, five seats, all-wheel drive, and a higher sitting position, the new Macan Sport was built in keeping with the Porsche Philosophy – where sporty style and performance are injected into everyday driving.

The new Macan Sport is highly recognisable by its distinctive sporty appearance, and offers Porsche customers a myriad of standard features designed to immerse driver and passengers in the full Porsche experience. This ever-reliable sports car SUV brings a high level of sporty performance with newly-added adaptive air suspension with the Porsche Active Suspension Management. This setup provides for a high level of comfort and tremendous dynamic performance that can take on all-road conditions. The self-levelling function also helps to keep the ride height constant. The new Macan Sport rolls on impressive 20-inch RS Spyder design rims, providing an outstanding look that is instantly recognizable. Fulfilling the requirements of a sports car, the new Macan Sport follows the Macan principle of active safety. Integrated in this SUV is the Porsche Stability Management (PSM) that helps ensure stability at the limits of sporty performance. The brakes set standards for deceleration.

The interior architecture of the new Macan integrates its driver and passengers perfectly into the vehicle. This is exemplified by the three-dimensional arrangement of the controls and the ascending center console with control buttons for the most important comfort functions. The multi-function sports steering wheel with 918 Spyder design also provides the ideal hands-on experience. With an unladen weight of 1,770 kilograms, the Macan is the lightest SUV made by Porsche, which translates into agile handling.

The turbocharged 2.0-liter engine in the Macan delivers 252 hp from 5,000 to 6,800 rpm and comes standard with a 7-speed PDK dual-clutch transmission like all Macans. As a result, the Macan delivers impressive acceleration, reaching 100 kph in 6.7 seconds and running at a top speed of 229 kph. In terms of fuel consumption, the Macan proves to be very efficient: Depending on the mounted wheel and tire combination, the Macan consumes 13.9 kpl according to the NEDC.

Built for an intensive life, the new Macan Sport offers a more thrilling Porsche driving experience. With this model, Porsche is once more underlining its claim that the Macan is the sports car among compact SUVs.

For more information, contact Porsche Philippines at 7270381 to 85 or visit any Porsche showroom in Alabang, Global City, Greenhills, and SM Seaside City Cebu.