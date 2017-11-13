Porsche offers GTS models for 718 Boxster/Cayman

Porsche expanded its 718 line-up with the new GTS models for the Cayman and Boxster, with improved performance over the S models, in a press conference last October.

The engineers from the Stuttgart-based carmaker modified the 2.5-liter turbocharged flat-four engine on both models, with a new intake and turbocharger improvements, to extract 15 more horsepower from the S models, up to 365 hp and 429 Nm (317 lb-ft) of torque at 1,900 rpm to 5,000 rpm, with the optional 7-speed PDK transmission equipped. It can go from zero to 60 mph (96 kph) in 3.9 seconds and up to a top speed of 180 mph (288 kph). The six speed manual transmission is available as standard.

Both cars sit slightly lower than their lower grade counterparts, utilizing Porsche’s Active Suspension Management System, which lowers the ride height by 10 mm. Also aiding in vehicle dynamics include Porsche’s Sport Chrono Package, which fine tunes the engine management, suspension settings and chassis and a torque vectoring rear differential.

What sets the GTS models apart from other 718 models is the front fascia, which gives the car a more aggressive look befitting the top of the range model. Black colored trims adorn the car and helped set it apart from the lower range models. The new front fascia provides both function and form, allowing more air to flow in the car, and out of the new rear diffuser, which houses the standard sport exhaust system. Like the old Boxster/Cayman GTS before it, it came adorned with black GTS badges at the base of the doors, and 20-inch satin black alloy wheels.

Alcantara accents compliment the GTS’s sporty interior, adorning the seats, steering wheel, door trim and armrest. The instrument cluster is now dyed red that also sets the GTS apart. A Porsche Track Precision App is included to allow the driver to record lap times and driving data on their smartphone.

Deliveries for both GTS models will start at December 2017, with prices start at an estimated $79,800 for the Cayman GTS and $81,900 for the Boxster.