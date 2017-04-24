Porsche offers new colors, power boost for 911 S variants

Porsche is launching the new model year with a significantly expanded range of extras: An array of new color variants for the interior and exterior of all model lines, and a kit to increase power by 30 horsepower available to order as special equipment ex-works for 911 S model variants.

Updated range of colors, interiors

Porsche is offering new interior and exterior colors in all model ranges. One such color is Crayon, which is now available for all 911 and 718 models. Reserved for the 911 is four-coat paint in Saffron Yellow Metallic with intermediate sanding. This paint creates a particularly impression of depth. The optional sports exhaust system is now also available with tailpipes in high-gloss Black. The interior range has been expanded to include Sport-Tex equipment in Black or Graphite Blue/Crayon.

The color range for the Cayenne in the current model year now includes the new Purpurite Metallic, as well as Palladium Metallic as a special color. The leather interior of the Macan is available in Black/Luxor Beige. For the Panamera, the new exterior colors of Burgundy Red Metallic and Ristretto Brown Metallic are now offered, and the leather interior can be ordered in Black/Luxor Beige. The club leather interior is available in the new colors of Cohiba Brown and Truffle Brown.

Optional power increase to 450 hp for all 911 S variants

For all new 911 Carrera S, 911 Carrera 4S, and 911 Targa 4S models, Porsche Exclusive offers a kit to increase power by 30 hp to 450 hp ex works. The package includes such features as larger turbochargers, the Sport Chrono package including dynamic engine mountings, a modified brake cooling system, and the sports exhaust system with two central tailpipes in a unique design. From June 2017 onwards, the power kit will also be available from Porsche Tequipment as a retrofit option for vehicles that already feature the Sport Chrono package.