The Porsche Panamera revealed

TWO words that generally aren’t thought of as belonging in the same sentence are “Porsche” and “sedan,” but with the unveiling of the second-generation Panamera, the Stuttgart automaker has cemented its place as a creator of the improbable.

Revealed to the Philippines last Thursday evening at PGA Cars’ Porsche Centre Philippines in Mandaluyong, the Panamera is a distinct beauty, with its flowing flyline giving a distinct nod to its 911 design heritage, but combining features – such as a stylish reinterpretation of the iconic 918 four-lamp headlight cluster – that present the best of Porsche in a unique package.

The Panamera is unmistakably a luxury sedan. The leather-clad interior features full executive seats for four, with a display and control package that combines sophisticated digital touchscreen displays for both the front and rear passengers and high-end features – such as a navigation package with Google Street View – with a few digital gauges, including a dash-mounted tachometer that harks back to the classic 1955 356A, to remind the driver that this is, in fact, also a thoroughbred sports car.

Porsche power

Three new biturbo direct injection engines have been introduced for the local market: the Panamera Turbo, the Panamera 4S, and the Panamera 4S Diesel. All of them – and for the first time including the diesel – may be equipped with a permanent all-wheel drive system and a new eight-speed Porsche dual-clutch transmission (PDK). A V8 petrol engine that delivers 550 horsepower drives the Panamera Turbo, while a V6 generating 440 hp powers the Panamera 4S. The diesel variant features a 422-hp V8 that develops an astonishing 850 Nm maximum torque.

As is Porsche’s strength, all that power is put to the road by an extremely undercarriage, featuring innovative systems such as an adaptive air suspension with new three-chamber technology, including Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM electronic damper control), the enhanced Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control Sport (PDCC Sport) system including Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus (PTV Plus) and active roll stabilization, as well as a new electromechanical steering system.

The integrated 4D Chassis Control system analyzes and synchronizes all chassis systems in real time and optimizes the road performance of the new Panamera. And in another first for a car of the Panamera’s impressive size, an adaptation of the rear axle steering of the 918 Spyder and 911 Turbo is also included.

BEN KRITZ