Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo welcomes Lunar New Year

As the Filipino-Chinese community prepared to welcome the Lunar New Year, so did PGA Cars Inc. In an exclusive celebration on the eve of the Year Of The Earth Dog, Porsche Philippines gathered select members of the media and its partners for a sumptuous lunch, served with the traditional Chinese fare of noodles, fresh lumpia, and dumplings. On the occasion, guests were treated to a special preview of the new Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo models, the follow-on from the Panamera luxury sedan and a first in the Philippines after its global launch almost a year ago.

Roberto Coyiuto 3rd, president and chief executive officer of PGA Cars Inc. opened the event by saying, “We are proud to present the newest addition to the Porsche model range: the Panamera 4 Sport Turismo and the Panamera Turbo Sport Turismo. This model line of the Panamera luxury sedan perfectly reflects the Porsche design DNA.”

And so it does. The Panamera Sport Turismo is designed to set a dynamic balance between driving pleasure and all-around functionality. This model exudes the same DNA that Porsche fans know well and love, but with more practical upgrades. One of these is the fact that it’s a hatchback, making it roomy, with an easy cargo load. It also boasts of a new 4+1 seating concept, which simply means that the car can now seat five, as opposed to the regular Panamera, which only accommodates four.

Additional features include adaptive air suspension, a roof spoiler that can be adjusted in three levels, depending on the driving situation, longer roofing for zero interference to the passenger when the headliner transitions into the hatch, and even built-in seat massagers.

In terms of driving power, the Panamera Turbo is clearly the higher-end variant. While both variants are all-wheel drive models, the Turbo runs on a V8 engine, with the ability to crank up to a top speed of 304 kph. The Panamera 4, on the other hand, uses a standard V6, similar to the regular Panamera, but can reach a maximum of 264 kph. Up to a speed of 170 kph, the aerodynamic guide element — a central system component of the Porsche Active Aerodynamics (PAA) — stays in its retracted position with an angle of minus seven degrees, which reduces drag and thus optimizes fuel consumption.

“The launch of the Panamera Sport Turismo models here in the Philippines is only a sneak preview of what Porsche has in store for this year. I am excited to bring this iconic German brand to greater heights as it continues on its path to success this 2018,” Coyiuto said.

The Panamera Sport Turismo is now available for viewing at the Porsche showroom along EDSA, Greenhills, San Juan City.