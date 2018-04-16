Porsche PH unveils new Cayenne

Porsche is set to carve inroads into the domestic SUV scene with the recent launch of the third-generation Porsche Cayenne. The exclusive reveal was held at the North Court of the Rockwell Power Plant Mall, with Porsche PH executives in attendance led by Roberto Coyuito 3rd, chief executive officer of Porsche PH.

“A globally successful model, the Cayenne is the epitome of a sport utility vehicle with the power and character of a sports car. This third-generation Cayenne further elevates the Porsche experience with its new turbocharged engines, three-chamber air suspension, and innovative digital cockpit display,” said Coyuito.

Redeveloped from the ground up, the latest iteration of the Cayenne boasts of lightweight construction, exceptional driving dynamics and smarter driver assistance systems, and styling cues derived from the brand’s sports car DNA. Step back a bit and you’ll notice a wider and longer Cayenne, with a length of 4,918 mm and width of 1,983 mm, definitely wider than the previous version. The luggage space has also been maximized to accommodate 770 liters of luggage, an improvement of 100 liters. The wheels are one inch larger in diameter, adopting a sports car attribute of wider tires on the rear axle for the first time. Porsche is expected to come out later this year an optional 558 mm set of rims.

The third-generation Cayenne also offers a significantly increased performance range from its new eight-speed Tiptronic S gearbox. Programmed on-road and off-road modes makes it easy for the driver to select the right set-up for their drive. The new Cayenne also combines three chassis concepts in one new design: sports car, off-roader, and touring car. Even on rough terrain, the Cayenne provides a straightforward driving pleasure.

For the first time, the Cayenne offers the optional rear-axle steering. The system, tried and tested both in the 911 and the Panamera, improves agility on bends and stability when changing lanes at high speeds. The reduced turning circle also makes everyday handling of the SUV easier.

The Porsche Advanced Cockpit is fully integrated into the sporty, luxurious atmosphere of the new Cayenne. At the heart of the new display and control concept from Porsche is the 12.3-inch full-HD touchscreen from the latest generation of Porsche Communication Management (PCM). A range of digital functions can be operated intuitively – including voice control. The analogue controls on the new center console are focused on the main functions of the vehicle. Other buttons are harmoniously integrated into the smartphone-like, glass-look touch surface, giving acoustic and haptic feedback when operated. In typical Porsche style, the driver has a central analogue tachometer to view. This is flanked by two 7-inch full-HD displays, which feature all other relevant driving data and additional information selected using the multi-function steering wheel.

Three variants to choose from

Patrons of the brand can choose from three variants: the Cayenne with a 3-liter V6 turbocharged engine; the Cayenne S with a 2.9-liter V6 twin turbo engine; and the Cayenne Turbo with a 4-liter V8 twin turbo engine. The Cayenne delivers 340 hp and a torque of 450 Nm. It can accelerate from 0 to 100 kph in 6.2 seconds with a maximum speed of 245 kph, which is 1.1 seconds and 16 kph faster than its predecessor. Meanwhile, the Cayenne S delivers 440 hp and achieves a torque of 550 Nm. It also accelerates from 0 to 100 kph in just 5.2 seconds with a maximum speed of 265 kph. Finally, the Cayenne Turbo brings 550 hp and a torque of 770 Nm, and accelerates from 0 to 100 kph in 4.1 seconds.

More powerful, more dynamic, and more efficient – the new Cayenne makes the Porsche experience even more fascinating and diverse with its versatility, quality, and cutting-edge technology. By bringing sportiness into everyday life, this Porsche SUV remains what it always was: a real sports car.

For a more up close and personal experience with the new Cayenne, visit any PGA showrooms situated in Alabang, the BGC, Greenhills, and at the SM Seaside City Cebu.

PHOTOS BY DINO RAY V. DIRECTO 3RD