Porsche receives Global Awards for 2017

The year 2017 has been a victorious year for Porsche as it garnered awards in various categories. Award-giving bodies recognized the brand for its features and appeal to consumers, and this proved that Porsche continues to be one of the most trusted brands globally.

First Place in APEAL

Porsche remains the most attractive vehicle brand for drivers in the US, according to the APEAL Study by JD Power. The Macan took the top spot in the Compact Premium SUV segment in the vehicle rankings. The Cayenne powered to first place in the Midsize Premium SUV field for the sixth time since 2011. Also, the Porsche 911 accumulated the most points in its class and was distinguished with the Highest Ranked Appeal award in the Midsize Premium Sporty Car category.

Gold Award in Initial Quality Study

For the 2017 “Initial Quality Study” by the US market research institute JD Power, the Porsche 911 achieved first place in its segment for the sixth time in a row. The Porsche Macan has also been able to build on the success of previous years, taking the top position for the third time in succession. Porsche heads up the rankings in the plant ratings for Europe/Africa; the Leipzig plant taking first place and being commended with the Gold Award. More than 77,000 private individuals were surveyed, who rated 243 models from 33 manufacturers.

Golden Steerwing Wheel awards

At the 42nd Golden Steering Wheel awards, the Porsche Panamera Turbo Sport Turismo was named best sports car for the year 2017. Awarded by the publications Bild am Sonntag and Auto Bild, the Panamera Turbo Sport Turismo got first place by five out of the eight judging groups.

What Car? Best Luxury SUV

The Porsche Macan Diesel S was named Best Luxury SUV in What Car? Magazine’s Car of the Year 2017 awards. The publication said the Macan Diesel S offers a brilliant blend of luxury, performance, and practicality missing from this end of the market.

Robb Report 2017 Car of the Year

Robb Report announced the Porsche 911 Turbo S as the Car of the Year. Paul Altieri of Robb Report said the “911 has always been and always will be the world’s best sports car. With the Turbo specification, it can also rip the doors off anything Italian that gets in its way.”

International Engine of the Year Awards

Porsche won in the 1.8- to 2.0-liter class of the prestigious International Engine of the Year Awards 2017. The Porsche 2.0-liter turbo used in the 718 Cayman and Boxster wins in this class.

Best Luxury Brand in the US

US News & World Report identified Porsche as the Best Luxury Brand and described it as one of the most reliant brands on the market. The overall scores of the survey come directly from the US News Best Cars rankings, which are based on a combination of the consensus of the automotive press, safety scores and reliability data.

Kelly Blue Book awards

The Kelly Blue Book awards gave multiple recognitions to the brand Porsche and its models. Porsche was in the 10 Most Awarded Brands and Brand Image Award, as well as the Best Resale Value for a Luxury Brand. Meanwhile, the 718 Boxster was the Best Buy Award for Sports/Performance Car and the 718 Cayman was in the Top 10 Favorite New-for-2017 Cars. The Macan was included in the 10 Most Fun SUVs while the Cayenne was awarded as of the Top 10 Best Luxury SUVs.

These annual awards are among the most coveted in the industry because they’re among the most valued by car shoppers.

BCM Award

Porsche won seven awards in total at the BCM Award, the biggest prize competition for corporate publishing in Europe. The victories included a gold award for Porsche Newsroom as the best website/app. Another gold award went to Porsche for the ORIGINALE catalogue. The TeileTypenTechnik magazine won first place in the Sales category and second place in the Best Automotive Magazine category. The Annual Report/Sustainability Report from Porsche AG also won silver in the Reporting category. The Christophorus customer magazine won silver in the “cover of the year” category for issue 378: Martin Schoeller.

Awards for Porsche Models

The 718 models Boxster and Cayman won World Performance Car of the Year, Automobile All Star, and Automobile Must Test Drive award respectively. The 911 took awards such as AutoPacific 2017 Best in Class Sports Car, MotorWeek Best Dream Machine, Edmund’s Most Wanted, and HIS Markit Loyalty’s Luxury Sports Car. The Macan was the Luxury Compact SUV of Car and Driver 10 best Truck and SUVs, while the Cayenne was AutoPacific 2017’s Best in Class Premium Luxury Crossover SUV.