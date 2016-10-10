Porsche stays on course with the Panamera

Smooth Sailing: Porsche AG is building on an optimistic end of the year as it logged a positive trend this first half of 2016 on the back of a new corporate strategy and with the new Porsche Panamera.

“Enthusiastic customers, secure jobs and an attractive return on sales are more important to us than production volumes,” said the deputy chairman of the Executive Board and member of the Executive Board responsible for Finance and IT, Lutz Meschke. Building on Porsche AG’s 3-percent increase in vehicle deliveries, 1.2-percent increase in sales, 8-percent increase in operating profit, and a 12-percent increase in total number of employees from a very competitive first half of the previous year, 2015.

Meawhile, the Panamera, Porsche’s four-door luxury sedan that boasts premium luggage and cargo space set on infallible German engineering, has taken a crucial role in the brand’s rapid growth over recent years. “This Porsche is a class in its own right,” said Chairman of the Executive Board Oliver Blume. “It combines sporty driving dynamics with maximum travel comfort. It is powerful yet still efficient in terms of fuel consumption. And it links a high level of everyday utility with a fascinating design.” The Panamera, intended to provide stable and continuous growth for the brand, is set to unveil its newest model sometime this fast-approaching November.

Projections are consistently on the positive as promised in terms of Porsche’s deliveries and sales for this second half the year. While in the midst of Porsche’s deep investment in the development of its first ever purely battery-driven model as part of its Mission E, Meschke explained the emphasis the brand is putting on the topics of electric mobility, digitization and connectivity that are keys to Porsche’s continued projected success and is in line with their new Strategy 2025 – realigning the company for the future.

Fresh strategy, reliable and unquestionable engineering mastery, Porsche is set to show that their brand of German excellence is still here and is here to stay.