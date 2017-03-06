Porsche a top choice in AMS’ Best Cars 2017

What’s your favorite car? Readers of the German automobile magazine Auto Motor und Sport (AMS) have been voting on this very question – and in three of 11 categories, they made Porsche their number one choice.

This year’s Best Cars reader vote conducted by AMS once again set out to find the best cars on the road, with 123,719 voters choosing from 378 models in 11 classes.

Porsche took three first-place prizes, with the 911 Carrera crowned best sports car for the fifth time in succession, taking 26 per cent of the vote. The newly launched Panamera claimed victory in the luxury class (22 percent). And with 14.4 percent, the 911 Cabriolet and the 911 Targa (AMS grouped the two derivatives together) took top spot in the cabriolets category. Meanwhile, it was bronze for the Macan in the SUV category.

In the reader vote, each voter can submit a maximum of 22 votes, with two in each vehicle class: The first vote determines the most popular car from all of those presented, while the second chooses the best model from all the import vehicles. Best Cars was created by Auto Motor und Sport in 1976.

