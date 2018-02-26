Porsche wins in Best Cars 2018

Porsche collected awards in Best Cars 2018 readers’ poll by German automotive magazine auto motor und sport. On the magazine’s 42nd anniversary, a total of 378 vehicles were nominated across 11 categories with the Panamera, the 911, and the 911 Targa taking the top spots.

In the luxury class, the Porsche Panamera won ahead of its competitors, accounting for 18.1 percent of the readers’ votes. The second-generation Panamera combines two contrasting worlds more than ever before: it offers both the performance of a genuine sports car and the comfort of a luxury sedan. Systematically improved down to the very last detail, this new model is steadily advancing to become a performance icon in the luxury saloon class. Its engines and transmissions have been developed from the ground up, its chassis perfected, and its interior redesigned for the future.

Meanwhile the Porsche 911 and the Porsche 911 Targa grabbed first place in the sports cars class and convertible class, respectively. The 911 beats other sports cars with 31.2 percent of the votes while the 911 Targa garners 14 percent votes.

For more information, contact Porsche Philippines at 7270381 to 85 or visit any Porsche showroom in Alabang, Global City, Greenhills and SM Seaside City Cebu.