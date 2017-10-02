Porsche’s GT2 RS takes Nurburgring record for production cars

Porsche just hit the world record books again after setting a blistering six minutes 47.3 seconds by Porsche test driver Lars Kern in its most hardcore 911 variant, the GT2 RS, almost a second faster than Radical’s SR8 LM which posted a time of 6:48.28, making it the fastest production car to run in the Nordschleife section of the famed Nurburgring.

Advertisements

The new car not only it did beat the previous generation GT2 RS by 17.7 seconds, but also beat its hybrid hypercar cousin, the 918 Spyder by 9 seconds, despite the huge power difference and the lack of hybrid technology that the 918 has. It also beat its main rival, the Lamborghini Huracan Performante, by 5 seconds, which, like the 911, is also a road car turned track car.

“It’s not just the record time achieved by the GT2 RS that demonstrates the vehicle’s class, but also its consistent performance in every lap. We’re particularly proud of the fact that this was achieved with two different vehicles and two different drivers, as this underlines the GT2 RS’ ability to reproduce this record result over and over again,” Porsche GT-Line Director Andreas Preuninger said in a statement.

The 991 generation 911 GT2 RS uses a tweaked 3.8-liter twin-turbo flat-six from its all-wheel drive sister, the Turbo S, to produce approximately 700 hp and 750 Nm of torque, making it the most powerful 911 the Stuttgart based carmaker has ever produced. It is mated to Porsche’s signature 7-speed dual clutch PDK transmission.

Weight savings have been kept in check, such as extensive use of carbon fiber reinforced plastic and magnesium in the exterior, and the removal of rear seats to make it track ready as possible. With its 1470-kg gross weight, it can sprint from zero to 60 mph (96 kph) in 2.8 seconds and will reach a top speed of 211 mph (337 kph). Other electronic driver aids, such as active suspension and torque vectoring to name a few, help in its cornering abilities, and are included as standard.