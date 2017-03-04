Port of Helsinki tests floating trash bins

INVENTORS of a revolutionary floating trash collector will have the opportunity to test their invention in real-life conditions after Finnish marine engine manufacturer Wärtsilä Corporation donated two of the devices, called Seabins, to the Port of Helsinki for a three-month trial.

The Seabin is a floating trash collector developed by two surfers, Peter Ceglinski and Andrew Turton. The devices draws water from the surface and filters it through a catch bag, returning the clean water to the sea. The catch bag can then be emptied, with the collected trash disposed properly.

The City of Helsinki and Port of Helsinki will be taking care of the daily emptying of the Seabins, which will be installed in the city’s harbor areas.

The inventors are hoping other cities or ports will also test the Seabin when the three-month trial begins in April.

During the three-month test period, user experiences and data will be gathered from the pilot partners before commercial sales of the Seabins commence. Once they do, four additional Seabins can be installed in Helsinki, the Port of Helsinki said in a statement.

Wärtsilä manufactures and services power and other equipment for the marine and energy markets. Its core products include large combustion engines used in cruise ships and ferries, according to the company’s website.

The company has signed a three-year partnership with Seabin under its Finland 100 centennial program, which supports the City of Helsinki and the Port of Helsinki’s efforts to clean up the marine environment, the company said.