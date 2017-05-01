Port of Los Angeles to test hydrogen-powered trucks

THE Port of Los Angeles and Long Beach, the biggest port complex in the US, will launch a new feasibility study within the next few weeks in order to test the zero-emission fuel cell system developed by Toyota Motors North America for heavy duty trucks in drayage operations, officials said at a press conference last week.

The port explained the study would further advance its emissions-reducing Clean Air Action Plan that was launched more than a decade ago.

Toyota Motors North America will use the study to test Project Portal, a hydrogen fuel cell system designed for heavy-duty trucks and other equipment.

Project Portal is a heavy-duty truck with the power and torque capacity to conduct port drayage operations while emitting nothing but water vapor, the automaker explained.

Heavy-duty vehicles that run on traditional fossil fuels contribute to emissions at the Port of Los Angeles, Toyota said.

The truck fuel cell system, powered by two Mirai fuel cell stacks and a 12kWh battery, is capable of supporting port drayage operations.

The power unit can generate more than 670 horsepower and 1,796 Newton-meters of torque, with an estimated driving range is more than 200 miles (320 kilometers) per fill.

Project Portal compliments Toyota’s existing partnerships to increase the number of hydrogen refueling stations in California.

Tony Gioiello, Deputy Executive Director of Port Development, Port of Los Angeles, said, “The Port of Los Angeles is excited to collaborate with Toyota to explore the feasibility of fuel cell technology for port drayage operations.”

“Our port and industry stakeholders have demonstrated their leadership in reducing pollution from port-related operations, and we see the potential of Toyota’s zero-emission heavy-duty truck technology as another solution to meet the long-term goals of the San Pedro Bay Ports Clean Air Action Plan,” he added.

Janea Scott, Commissioner, California Energy Commission, said, “Hydrogen fuel cell vehicles play a role in California’s efforts to achieve greenhouse gas emission reduction goals, improve air quality, and reduce our reliance on fossil fuels.

“That’s why the California Energy Commission is investing in the refueling infrastructure needed to support adoption of these vehicles.

“The Commission applauds Toyota for putting this cutting edge technology to use in a heavy-duty freight proof of concept.

“This demo will show how fuel cells can help support the heavy-duty sector’s efforts to increase efficiency, transition to zero-emission technologies, and increase competitiveness.”