Port of Manila 32nd in Lloyds list

The Port of Manila garnered the 32nd spot in Lloyd’s List Top 100 container ports worldwide in 2016, the Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) announced on Thursday.

Advertisements

It also landed the 22nd spot in the top 100 Asian ports.

According to Lloyd’s List, the positive performance was due to the Philippines’ booming national economy that increased 6.8 percent from 5.9 percent a year earlier in terms of gross domestic product.

It also noted the establishment of the Terminal Appointment Booking System in 2015 which resulted in a 13.8-percent hike on container volume to 4.523 million twenty-foot equivalent units from 3.976 million TEUs a year earlier.

“This is a great testament that the Philippines has had very robust economy at least in the past two years,” PPA General Manager Jay Daniel Santiago said in a statement.

“With the ongoing changes being implemented toward excellence, the PPA is indeed on course in achieving its vision to have its ports at par with global standards by 2020,” he added.

Meanwhile, PPA noted that it is in the process of modernizing the ports of Davao-Sasa, Iloilo, Cagayan de Oro, General Santos and Zamboanga to handle containerized cargo.

“These five ports have been identified as both strategic and commercially important, with Davao-Sasa being the priority target for development although, on a more conservative and cost-efficient level than originally planned,” the PPA said.