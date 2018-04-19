Portion of unreleased SAF allowance ‘returned’

The former budget and fiscal officer of the Special Action Force (SAF) has already returned a portion of the P58.849 million in allowance that allegedly had not been released to members of the elite police group, according to outgoing Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Ronald de la Rosa.

In a testimonial dinner in his honor on Tuesday night, De la Rosa said Senior. Supt. Andre Dizon already gave back P37 million to Police Director Noli Taliño, current SAF chief.

“Dizon already returned it to Gen. Taliño and [the latter]already distributed the money that is about P37 million,” De la Rosa added in Filipino.

Taliño confirmed the PNP chief’s statement, disclosing that P10 million was given to him on April 12 and P27 million on April 16.

Some of the SAF members got their allowance last Monday, according to him.

“Some of the SAF members already received their allowance. We started giving it out [on April 16],” Taliño said.

He added that former SAF Director Benjamin Lusad earlier said the allegedly missing subsistence allowance was used instead for various SAF operations and activities.

De la Rosa, however, said investigation of Lusad must still continue.

“The complaint stays and the investigation goes on whether or not the money was returned. Whether it was brought to them [SAF members] or not, this should be investigated,” he added.

De la Rosa said the PNP Directorate for Comptrollership has launched an investigation of the case.

The PNP Directorate for Comptrollership is in charge of the police agency’s budgeting.

De la Rosa said he will order the PNP Internal Affairs Service to probe the case.

Twelve SAF members filed a complaint against Lusad, Dizon, Senior Police Officer 2 Maila Bustamante and SPO

1 Jack James Irica before the Office of the Ombudsman on April 12 over the unreleased Daily Additional Subsistence Allowance (ASA) for 2016 and 2017.

The complainants said Lusad did not give them their daily ASA, which is P30 a day or P900 a month, from July 2016 to January 18.

Their allowance, they added, was only given for January 2016 and January to July 2017.

The four had been sacked from their posts effective April 17.

De la Rosa previously said he will leave the case to incoming PNP chief Oscar Albayalde, who will officially replace him on April 19.