Portrait of a school as an institute of learning

GIVE me this one break. It is the season for graduations after all, and I believe this particular grandfather deserves to be allowed a great feeling of joy at having walked my darling granddaughter to the stage to receive her diploma at long last.

Gia is a special child of sorts, having been diagnosed with ADHD, an affliction with incapacity for retentive memory. What, for instance, I’d swear she knows quite well tonight after my having guided her through her school assignments, she has completely forgotten by next morning, thus getting me worried all day about how she was faring in school. And true enough, when she comes home, there is a note stapled on a page of her assignment notebook reminding me about the need to pay closer attention to improving her performance, most especially in Math, Science and Pilipino.

Gia is the only child of my unica hija, who is a nurse working in Saudi Arabia. She was barely two years old when her mother thought of taking that job abroad in search of better pay. I loved it that way anyway. It gave me the opportunity to personally supervise her studies.

There is this big, reputed exclusive school for girls a short walk away from our home in Antipolo, and it was there that I enrolled Gia when she reached kindergarten age. I even enrolled her also in ballet class handled by an accomplished ballerina, the lovely Therese Januario.

All the best for the child, I told myself.

Three years in the kindergarten didn’t seem to present much of a problem for Gia. Only when she stepped into Grade 1 did her adviser, suspecting a specialness in Gia, suggest that we consult a psychotherapist, who confirmed her ADHD and scheduled regular sessions for treatment. It appeared to help, enabling the girl to forge on through the next two years of elementary schooling.

Comes now this K-12 program. Those in Grade 2 must be accelerated to Grade 4. Gia’s poor ratings weren’t on par with the benchmark for acceleration such that though she would be moving up from Grade 2 come next schoolyear, she would be a standard Grade 3 instead of Grade 4 as all her other classmates would be.

The adviser summoned me to a meeting in which she presented the problem: It would be damaging to Gia psychologically if she stayed in the school, because then she would be confronted daily with the thought of her being completely left behind by all her other classmates.

The message was clear: find Gia another school. In fact, the adviser stated it quite frankly: what Gia needed was a small school which can attend to her closely which could not be done by Assumption whose population numbered 60 to a section.

Finding Gia that school was like searching for the proverbial needle in a haystack. For one thing, there wasn’t much time to do it. Normally, applications for enrolment take place as early as February, and the advice to get her out of Assumption was given, I remember, in May.

But there is this saying in the vernacular, “Pagkahaba-haba man daw ng prusisyon, sa simbahan din ang tuloy (No matter how long is the procession, the church is its one single destination).” Without me realizing it, after a long, frenzied search, I finally brought Gia to an institution in which her mother had her first taste of school learning: Mother Goose Montessori Grade School (MGMGS).

The Southridge High School auditorium was the venue for Gia’s graduation last week of March. The high school is the extent to which the MGMGS has grown from its very lowly beginning in 1981.

“I was already a schoolteacher then, but I decided to put up the school to be able to teach more children than what my personal teaching could do,” said Mrs. Patrocinia Mauricio, the school director. “It was a very small start. In a small garage. With a small class of around 20 toddlers.”

What attracted me most was a billboard at the entrance of the school building. It displayed photographs of people who, by their accompanying descriptions, you could tell were successful professionals in various fields. One particular picture that stuck in my mind was that of a man who was described as a lieutenant colonel in the Armed Forces.

“So MGMGS could be capable of producing the likes of PCSO General Manager Alexander Ferrer Balutan, who was a lieutenant colonel when in 2004 he testified before the Senate that President Gloria Macapagal Arroyo cheated her way to the presidency,” I said to myself.

I asked Mrs. Mauricio if all those whose pictures were posted on the billboard were alumni of MGMGS. She said yes and explained that those pictures were placed there on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the school years ago.

“Gia has not been in bad company after all,” I told myself.

I remember one afternoon Gia came home from MGMGS. She looked glum, even misty-eyed. “Why are you sad, darling?” I asked. “I’ve been to Assumption,” she said. “Oh, why?”

It turned out her school service had to pick up somebody from that school’s compound before dropping Gia home.

“You know, Daddy, I cried.”

It broke my heart. I could feel the ache of a little tot who just could not get over the memories of those happy days of her early schooling. It must have been such a torture for her to be passing that corner with the large Assumption School marker every day of school. But Gia has this great ability to smile off pain. In fact, when she said she cried at Assumption, that smile was quivering on her lips.

I sat there recalling the incident even as I became aware of the start of the graduation ceremonies. The introduction by Ms Jocelyn Dayao of the guest speaker left me astounded: a cum laude graduate of the University of the Philippines, BA in journalism; MA in marketing communications, De La Salle University; participant in an Executive Management and Leadership Development Program; a onetime public relations associate at Metropolitan Bank and Trust Company; associate director, corporate communications and brand management, Globe Telecom; currently assistant vice president for communications at Ford Motor Company; hailed as one of Top 5 Young Professionals of Asia by the PR Week Awards; and on the side teaching in the DLSU Graduate School of Business – Edward Francisco Carig.

Early on it was made known that the guest speaker was an alumnus of MGMGS, and so it struck me as amazing that those impressive credentials had been acquired by someone from such a small school.

After the ceremonies, I treated Gia to salad, fried chicken and pizza. She was feeling light and contented.

“So now you can go back to Assumption,” I told her. She shook her head.

“Where will you go for high school?”

“Southridge.”

I stared hard, wanting to know if she was serious.

“Southridge,” she insisted.

And suddenly I realized a biblical saying: “Train up a child in the way he should go and when he grows old he will not depart from it.”

For Gia, it really has not been a matter of finding for her a big, reputable school but a school that teaches right.

At the end of the day, what does it profit a girl to get so grand a schooling when as a result she turns out to be the most corrupt president the Philippines has ever had?