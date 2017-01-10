Ports resume operations

THE Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) on Tuesday ordered all ports to resume operations after a low pressure area (LPA) lifted. PCG spokesman and Commander Armando Balilo in a text message to The Manila Times said they have ordered the resumption of port operations in the country. As of 12 noon of January 10, the PCG recorded a total of only 869 passengers, 28 rolling cargos and 33 vessels stranded because of the LPA. On January 9, nearly 12,000 passengers were stranded in almost all sea ports, mostly in the Visayas and Mindanao.