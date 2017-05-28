‘Portugal Divino: A Portuguese Festival’ launched

The Consulate of Portugal-Manila in partnership with Rustan’s, celebrated the wonders of Portugal with Portugal Divino!: A Portuguese festival. During the official launch of the festival, special guests and patrons were transported to the romantic land of Portugal through the vibrant imagery and sensual colors of the event.

The evening started off with a welcome by the host, David Celdran, who shared about the beautiful country of Portugal, and eventually called on stage The SSI Group, Inc.’s Anton Huang who shed light on what the celebration is all about, as well as to formally thank those who helped made the festival possible.

He was then followed by the Honorary Consul of Portugal to the Philippines Honorable Tony Rufino, who gave an inspiring speech about the festival and what it means for the relationship of the Philippines and Portugal. To commemorate the evening, a toast was made between Anton Huang, Tony Rufino, Rustan’s Vice President for Home Merchandising Marilen Tantoco, Ambassador Designate of the Philippines to Portugal Celia Anna Feria, award-winning Portuguese artist Arlinda Frota, and Portuguese Designer Ricardo Preto. The program ended after the ribbon-cutting ceremony that officially opened the special colorful art and home exhibit that takes the main spotlight of the festival, and guests continued to celebrate the joyous occasion.

While enjoying scrumptious Portuguese egg and cheese tarts called pasteis de nata, empadas, and delicious Port wine from Brankinho, guests felt the charm of the southern European Country as they were acquainted with the exquisite, meticulously hand-painted works of award-winning Portuguese painter Arlinda Frota. Taking the center stage of the exhibit, Arlinda, an icon in her own right, shares the amazing stories of her homeland her travels across the world. Choosing porcelain as her canvas, Arlinda has found the means, in her own words, to “bring into physical form feelings and harmony that give meaning to the universe, society, nature and humanity.”

Rustan’s lets everyone revel at her works of art until June 6 in Rustan’s Shangrila. See up-close her works of art that are truly one of a kind, alongside other handsome pieces and home décor from other heritage brands, helping paint a more vibrant, evocative image of Portugal.

Have a look at the classic cookware of Silampos, bold ceramic serveware from Bordallo Pinheiro, and contemporary porcelain dinnerware and glassware from Casa Alegre. Flatware from Herdmar and Table linens from Texteis Iris will also be highlighted. The festival also coincides with the 100th Anniversary of Our Lady of Fatima and in this light, Rustan’s will present collections of Our Lady of Fatima at the festival. An exhibit held in honor of the blessed Lady will be held on the 5th floor of Rustan’s Makati until June 6.

Along with celebrating food and the arts, Portugal Divino! will shed the light on the fashionable trends and styles with collections by Ricardo Preto and U by Ricardo Preto. Ricardo Preto’s exclusive collection for Rustan’s is inspired by movement. The designer crafted the Ricardo Preto collection using architecture as a starting point. The sharpness of the lines is tempered with softer fabrics, providing the perfect fit. From this, structured silhouettes became flowing silhouettes, in white, blue, black and earth tones.

U by Ricardo Preto, on the other hand, is a collection made to provide ease of choice, ease of movement through life. Taking inspiration from the beauty present in quotidian life, the designer imagined relaxed silhouettes, in which every detail matters. Peaceful lines in flowing and soft fabrics, in a range of colors: blue, orange, white, pink and green. The famed Portuguese designer will have meet and greet events at all Rustan’s stores until the end of May.