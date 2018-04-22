Portuguese tops Subic Bay International Triathlon

Portuguese journeyman Filipe Azevedo ended the dominance of the Japanese in the 25th edition of the NTT Asia Cup Subic Bay International Triathlon held last weekend at ACEA Subic Bay in the Subic Bay Freeport Zone.

Azevedo used a strong kick to outrun Korea’s Min Ho Heo (1:50:55) and Japan’s Takumi Hojo (1:50:59) with a winning time of 1:50:50 in the grueling 1.5-kilometer swim – 40km bike – 10km run Elite Men’s contest organized by the Triathlon Association of the Philippines (TRAP) in partnership with the Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority.

On the distaff side of the event sponsored by Philippine Olympic Committee, Arena, New Balance, Philippine Star, Gatorade, Omega Pain Killer Liniment, Standard Insurance, Lighthouse Marina Resort, Century Tuna, Gatorade, Subic Holiday Villas, Travelers Hotel, ACEA, Asian Center for Insulation and Solar Sports, China’s Zhong Mengying (2:01:19), Zhang Yi (2:03:44) and Yang Ling (2:04:49) swept the Top 3 positions in dominating fashion leading from start to finish from the swim leg to biking and runs in under 38 minutes under the sun.

The Philippines’ Kim Mangrobang finished 8th in the Elite Women’s race with 2:07:09. It was still a good finish for the 2017 Southeast Asian Games gold medalist considering the very strong field of competitors.

The Philippines somehow salvaged its pride with the victories of JC Abad, Edward Macalalad and Julius Constantino in the Men’s Under-23 (U/23) contest. They finished with time records of 2:03:33, 2:04:23 and 2:07:46 respectively.

On Saturday, junior triathletes of Singapore, Hong Kong and China dominated the sprint distance events with Filipino boys grabbing the 13-15 category. The 13-15 girls category was dominated by the Wright sisters of Hong Kong sweeping the top three posts while the boys 16-19 race saw Hong Kong at 1-2 and China at third place. Most swimmers showed superiority in the swim leg of the triathlon.

The 2018 NTT Asia Cup Subic Bay International Triathlon attracted around 800 participants and was supervised by the International Triathlon Union and the Asian Triathlon Confederation with Kouji Koginasawa as technical delegate. Complete race results and lists of winners will be available through TRAP’s website and Facebook page.