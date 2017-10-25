POSF to host Asian Obstacle Course meet

Around 1,500 racers from all over the world are expected to compete in the Asian Obstacle Course Race (AOCR) Championship on January 27 next year at the Aseana City in Parañaque City.

Advertisements

Philippine Obstacle Sports Federation (POSF) and Obstacle Sports Federation President Alberto Agra said they are expecting participants from China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, Japan, South Korea, Thailand, Indonesia and Australia.

“This will be the first continental race here in the country and we’re happy that Asia is the next big thing in obstacle race. We are honored to be given a chance to host this race,” said Agra, who just arrived last Saturday from the Spartan Super 12+ kms competition in Tokyo, Japan.

Agra, also the chairman of the Philippine Reclamation Authority, added the POSF is also applying to become a member of the Philippine Olympic Committee.

The obstacle race, supported by the Philippine Sports Commission, offers tough challenge to participants among them rope climbing, carrying heavy objects, traversing bodies of water, crawling under barbed wire and jumping on fire.

Participants can enter the Elite or Pro or Age-Groups divisions.

Besides the race, the POSF will also hold its fifth Congress and General Assembly, the first OSFA Congress and General Assembly as well as the first year celebration of the founding of the POSF on January 28 next year at the Solaire Resort and Casino Hotel in Pasay City.

The assembly will discuss the inclusion of the obstacle course race as an exhibition sport in the 2022 Asian Games in China and 2019 Southeast Asian Games in the Philippines.