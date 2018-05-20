Possession of forest products prohibited

Dear PAO,

I am a carpenter and I usually make furniture according to the specifications of the customer. All my customers provide the materials or deliver to me the woods/logs, and I make the furniture they want. My neighbor, Pedro, brought to my house around 300 board feet of narra, so that I can build beds and tables. The following day, police officers came to my house, and they saw the woods stocked in my backyard. They arrested me because I cannot present any permit from the DENR. I explained to them that I do not own the narra found in my backyard, but they claimed that I still violated a law. Did I violate any law?

Wilsen

Dear Wilsen,

Your situation is governed by Section 68 of Presidential Decree 705, otherwise known as the Forestry Reform Code of the Philippines, which states that:

“Section 68. Any person who shall cut, gather, collect, or remove timber or other forest products from any forest land, or timber from alienable and disposable public lands, or from private lands, without any authority under a license agreement, lease, license or permit, shall be guilty of qualified theft as defined and punished under Articles 309 and 310 of the Revised Penal Code; Provided, That in the case of partnership, association or corporation, the officers who ordered the cutting, gathering or collecting shall be liable, and if such officers are aliens, they shall, in addition to the penalty, be deported without further proceedings on the part of the Commission on Immigration and Deportation.

The Court shall further order the confiscation in favor of the government of the timber or forest products to cut, gathered, collected or removed, and the machinery, equipment, implements and tools used therein, and the forfeiture of his improvements in the area.

The same penalty plus cancellation of his license agreement, lease, license or permit and perpetual disqualification from acquiring any such privilege shall be imposed upon any licensee, lessee, or permittee who cuts timber from the licensed or leased area of another, without prejudice to whatever civil action the latter may bring against the offender.”

This offense was discussed further in the case of Revaldo vs. People of the Philippines (G.R. No. 170589, April 16, 2009), where the Supreme Court through Acting Chief Justice Antonio T. Carpio stated that:

“There are two distinct and separate offenses punished under Section 68 of the Forestry Code, to wit:

(1) Cutting, gathering, collecting and removing timber or other forest products from any forest land, or timber from alienable or disposable public land, or from private land without any authority; and

(2) Possession of timber or other forest products without the legal documents required under existing forest laws and regulations.

As the Court held in People v. Que, in the first offense, one can raise as a defense the legality of the acts of cutting, gathering, collecting, or removing timber or other forest products by presenting the authorization issued by the DENR. In the second offense, however, it is immaterial whether the cutting, gathering, collecting and removal of the forest products are legal or not. Mere possession of forest products without the proper documents consummates the crime. Whether or not the lumber comes from a legal source is immaterial because the Forestry Code is a special law which considers mere possession of timber or other forest products without the proper documentation as malum prohibitum.”

Applying the above cited decision in your situation, the mere possession of the forest product without any permit or proper documentation from the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) is already an offense under the Forestry Code of the Philippines. Your claim that you do not own the woods/logs is immaterial, because what is being punished is the possession of the forest products without proper documentation.

We find it necessary to mention that this opinion is solely based on the facts you have narrated and our appreciation of the same. The opinion may vary when the facts are changed or elaborated. We hope that we were able to enlighten you on the matter.

Editor’s note: Dear PAO is a daily column of the Public Attorney’s Office. Questions for Chief Acosta may be sent to dearpao@manilatimes.net