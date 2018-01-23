A possible weak link in SEC Rappler decision

Or why Maria Ressa remains cocky

I HAVE been having this weird sense of unease about the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) decision on Rappler. The narrative of a cocky Maria Ressa, and the fact that it came at a time when Rappler’s engagement is so down and low, and its funds appear to be drying up, are just too convenient.

Now, Rappler is experiencing some rebound in its engagements. Its allies are attempting to rally around the issue and paint it as an assault on press freedom, even trying to start a movement, not to mention the Liberal Party vowing to rise up again. And the international media community are up in arms.

And then I came across the Facebook post of a litigation lawyer, Vien Lawrence Gabato, who provided a different take on the issue. He posited that there is a missing link in the SEC decision that can provide the ground for a possible reversal, and he led me to the recent Supreme Court ruling on Narra Nickel Mining v. Redmont Mining (G.R. No. 195580, 21 April 2014).

But first, let us revisit the SEC ruling. In plain words, and as per the understanding of ordinary lay people, Rappler was found to have violated the Constitution for issuing Philippine Depositary Receipts, or PDRs, to a foreign company Omidyar even as it allowed the latter to have some say in the event Rappler would change its by-laws. SEC interpreted this as an act of ownership, which is prohibited in the Constitution. Media companies are absolutely reserved only for Filipino citizens. Article XVI, Section 11 (1) of the Constitution stipulates that: “The ownership and management of mass media shall be limited to citizens of the Philippines, or to corporations, cooperatives or associations, wholly owned and managed by such citizens.”

But what is not made clear to many is that there are two companies involved here. Rappler Inc., which is a media company, and Rappler Holdings Inc., which is a holdings company. Under the Constitution, it is only media companies that are restricted to100 percent Filipino ownership. Such provision does not apply to a holdings company, for which the 60-40 rule applies. It was Rappler Holdings which issued a PDR to Omidyar. This is what lawyer Gabato has posited in his argument.

Hence, the issue is whether Rappler Holdings is still a corporation that is “whollyowned and managed” by such Filipino citizens considering that it has issued a PDR to Omidyar and granted it some management functions in the form of being consulted should the holdings company change its by-laws.

SEC, and those who agree with its ruling, interpret this to mean that it is no longer a company wholly owned and managed by Filipinos. SEC also further ruled that Rappler Holdings is nothing but a deceptive strategy by Rappler Inc. to disguise foreign ownership. Rappler Holdings owns 98.84 percent of Rappler Inc. Their roster of officers are practically the same. Thus, SEC used the doctrine of “piercing the veil of corporate personality” and looked beyond the juridical personality of the corporation and inquired into the natural persons behind it.

However, another legal angle has not been brought out in the SEC ruling, according to Gabato. It appears that SEC went immediately to the “piercing the veil” doctrine, but did not apply the recent jurisprudence on corporate ownership contained in G.R. No. 195580. In that decision, the court ruled on the use of the “control test” and the “grandfather test” in determining the nature of ownership of a corporation that has foreign investors.

According to the court, the “control test” requires that in order for a corporation to be Filipino controlled, and hence has a corporate identity of being a Filipino company, at least 60 percent of its equity should be owned by Filipino citizens. The “grandfather test” applies when the equity owned by Filipinos is less than 60 percent. Under this test, only the number of shares corresponding to such percentage shall be counted as Filipino. In the words of the court: “Where the 60-40 Filipino-foreign ownership is not in doubt, the grandfather rule will not apply.” In short, you only apply the “grandfather rule” if there is a blatant case of corporate layering.

This legal line of attack was not mentioned in the SEC ruling. Rather, the commission has used a legal doctrine which appears to have been cited by the Supreme Court mostly in labor disputes, and not the substance of a more recent case law contained in G.R. 195580.

This may prove to be fatal, for it now opens the possibility of Rappler Inc. to argue that it did not violate the Constitution. They can argue that under G.R. 195580, Rappler Holdings is a Filipino corporation using the “control test.” And since its 60-40 equity share was never doubted, the “grandfather test” could not be applied to it. Hence, even if we factor in Omidyar in the equation, Ressa can argue that Rappler Inc. the media company has no foreign equity considering that Rappler Holdings, its major owner, is legally a Filipino corporation.

While this line of argument does not give Rappler an assurance of a reversal, it nevertheless is a legally tenable line.

This then leads us to seriously ask the question of why the SEC did not go for the jugular, by having a detailed accounting of the nature of ownership of Rappler Inc. and Rappler Holdings using the jurisprudence laid down in G.R. 195580.

For now, Maria Ressa appears undaunted, even cocky in her defiance. She would be, if the SEC decision has a weak link, and her legal team can exploit such to appeal her case.

I would grant the SEC the benefit of the doubt that they have exercised due diligence in rendering the decision.

But what should worry us is if Ressa’s lawyers can pierce through the SEC’s decision that simply pierced through Rappler Inc.’s veil in relation to Rappler Holdings, but failed to base it on stronger legal grounds.